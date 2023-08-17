CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — The passenger in a Clarke County rollover accident last weekend has passed away from her injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol says Kaylie Burk, 24 of Carlisle, has now died following a crash that happened Sunday afternoon about five miles southeast of New Virginia. Burk was a passenger in an SUV driven by Dignan Forry, 24 of Osceola.

Forry was driving eastbound at a high rate of speed when his SUV topped a hill and he lost control, according to the ISP. The SUV entered the south ditch before rolling and coming to rest in a field on the south side of Scott Street in the 2800 block.

Forry and Burk were both ejected from the SUV. Forry was pronounced dead at the scene. Burk was transported by air ambulance to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, where she later died.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.