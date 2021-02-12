Webster County to become ‘energy exporter’ with solar field

A rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. ConEdison Solutions installed 3,152 solar panels on the roof of Building 293 in 2016. The new panels will generate 1.1 million kilowatt hours of energy per year, according to the mayor’s office. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority provided more than $600,000 in incentives for the project. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Webster County in north-central Iowa is looking to promote green energy by setting up an array of solar panels large enough to power 30,000 homes.

The Messenger reports that the panels will be set up on more than 950 acres about three miles southeast of Badger in the northeastern part of the county.

Energy collected from the panels be fed into a nearby substation of MidAmerican Energy to go into the transmission grid.

Webster County Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeff Johnson says construction is expected to begin in the spring and be done by next winter.