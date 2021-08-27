Webster City man facing life for intent to distribute methamphetamine

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Webster City man who pleaded guilty for planning to distribute methamphetamine now faces a possible life sentence.

Joshua Boice, 35, was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorneys Office.

Boice admitted at a plea hearing in March 2020, he possessed over 50 grams of pure methamphetamine and that he planned to distribute it to others.

Boice faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, a possible maximum life sentence, a $10 million fine, and at least five years of supervised release following imprisonment.

Boice is in custody of the United States marshal where he will await sentencing.