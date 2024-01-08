PERRY, Iowa (WHO) — The parents of the teen who killed an 11-year-old and injured several others in a shooting at Perry High School last week have released a public statement.

On Jan. 4 at around 7:30 a.m., 17-year-old Dylan Butler fired a pump-action shotgun and a handgun in the cafeteria that connects Perry High School and the middle school. A 6th grader, Ahmir Jolliff was shot and killed and seven other people were injured in the shooting – including High School Principal Dan Marburger.

In the days after the shooting, it’s been reported that Butler had made posts on various social media platforms that point to him warning others moments before he opened fire.

On Monday his parents, Jack and Erin Butler, released the following statement: