Wave Across Iowa raising money for children’s hospital while running from Iowa City to Davenport

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WHBF) – Five men are running from Iowa City to Davenport to support the struggle kids are going through.

Wave Across Iowa is a fundraiser for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Austin Chesney, John O’Brien, Rich Russell and Curt Johnston joined Local 4 News at 4 on Thursday to talk about the run from Kinnick Stadium, where fans wave to the kids in the hospital across the street after the first quarter of every Hawkeyes football game, to Public House in Davenport.

It’s expected to take the runners anywhere from 10-12 hours to complete.

Chesney, the owner of Public House with his wife Johnna, has gone through his own mental health journey and wanted to share why he’s joining the effort. The group decided to donate to the hospital’s Mollie Tibbetts Foundation supporting child and adolescent psychology and psychiatry.

Watch the video above to hear their story and click here or on one of the social media links below to buy a T-shirt, jersey or make a donation. Or stop by Public House now or at the finish line party on Saturday.