Waterloo woman pleads guilty in death of 2-year-old boy

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo woman has pleaded guilty to charges in the death of a 2-year-old boy who swallowed medication.

Amanda Leonard-Hellum, 39, of Waterloo, was scheduled for trial Tuesday in the June 2019 death of Maximus Leonard-Hellum in Des Moines.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports she entered a written plea to reduced charges in April.

She originally was charged with child endangerment causing death, but as part of her deal, she pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent person.

Prosecutors say Maximus took the pills while Leonard-Hellum was driving from Waterloo to Des Moines.

She did not seek help for the boy until the next day.