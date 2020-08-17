Waterloo police investigate fatal weekend shooting

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting in Waterloo.

Waterloo Police said the shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a 49-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His name wasn’t immediately released on Sunday.

No arrests were reported Sunday morning.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss