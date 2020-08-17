WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting in Waterloo.
Waterloo Police said the shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found a 49-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His name wasn’t immediately released on Sunday.
No arrests were reported Sunday morning.
Latest Stories
- Over $750K raised for slain boy’s funeral in North Carolina
- August 17: Iowa confirms nearly 400 new coronavirus cases
- Victims tell of trauma, healing in Golden State Killer case
- Waterloo police investigate fatal weekend shooting
- Resilient Rottweiler survives wildfire; reunites with family