Waterloo, Iowa father, 35, recovering after nearly dying of COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 35-year-old Waterloo husband and father is recovering after nearly dying last month of the coronavirus.

Doctors at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics warned his family last month that Elvir Alicajic was likely within hours of succumbing to the virus.

But after plasma and dialysis treatments, Alicajic’s condition improved and he soon woke up from a medical coma.

Alicajic has been transferred to Allen Hospital in Waterloo, where he is regaining the ability to walk on his own and hopes to leave soon.

Alicajic’s friend and neighbor says the experience has been shocking and scary for everyone involved, and left the family with “outrageous” medical expenses.