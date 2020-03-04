Waterloo convict escapes from work release

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCAU) – A convict failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Tuesday night.

London Willis Walker, 26, was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other crimes in Black Hawk County.

Walker is a 6 feet tall black male and weighs 176 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility Jan. 8.

Anyone that knows where he may be located should contact their local law enforcement.

Below is a picture of Walker with his description from the Iowa Department of Corrections.