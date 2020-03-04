Waterloo convict escapes from work release

Iowa News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCAU) – A convict failed to report back to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Tuesday night.

London Willis Walker, 26, was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other crimes in Black Hawk County.

Walker is a 6 feet tall black male and weighs 176 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility Jan. 8.

Anyone that knows where he may be located should contact their local law enforcement.

Below is a picture of Walker with his description from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.