Waterfowl hunting reminders, rules for hunting in flooded crop fields

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa’s unusually wet spring and fall seasons have created a unique situation in certain parts of the state where floodwaters are reaching crop fields and are causing issues regarding what waterfowl hunters can and cannot do in those areas.

According to federal regulations, waterfowl hunters are allowed to hunt standing crops as well as flooded standing crops, unless that field has been manipulated. Manipulated fields include knocking down or clearing an area in the standing crops for ducks to land.

Manipulation also means that if the crops were mowed instead of being harvested, the crop field is considered baited and hunting is not allowed. Along with that, if the bated fields are influencing waterfowl behavior, hunters must avoid hunting within that zone of influence.

Waterfowl hunting is allowed in crop fields that have been harvested. Any manipulation other than harvest is considered bating and hunting is not allowed.

Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to use extra caution when choosing a place to hunt to avoid hunting in a baited area. A complete list of federal baiting regulations can be found here.

Iowa’s duck season has reopened in the north zone. The south zone will reopen on Saturday, October 19, and the Missouri zone was open from October 12 through October 18 and will reopen from October 27 to December 17.