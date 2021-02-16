Watchdog files lawsuit against group backing Iowa Sen. Ernst

FILE – In this Feb. 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, walks on Capitol Hill in Washington. An election watchdog group has filed a federal lawsuit that claims an Iowa-based nonprofit organization violated election laws by failing to register as a political committee that spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Sen. Ernst’s reelection. Campaign Legal Center, a Washington-based nonprofit campaign finance watchdog group, filed the lawsuit Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An election watchdog group has filed a federal lawsuit in Washington claiming the Iowa-based nonprofit organization Iowa Values violated election laws by failing to register as a political committee while spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the reelection of Sen. Joni Ernst.

Campaign Legal Center, a Washington-based nonprofit campaign finance watchdog group, filed the lawsuit on Friday.

The lawsuit asks a federal judge to declare that Iowa Values became a political committee as of June 2019 and order the group to register, file documents and to provide information on fundraising and expenditures.

The lawsuit also seeks a civil penalty against Iowa Values along with court and attorney fee costs.