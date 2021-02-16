Watchdog files lawsuit against group backing Iowa Sen. Ernst

Iowa News

by: DAVID PITT,

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 13, 2021 file photo, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, walks on Capitol Hill in Washington. An election watchdog group has filed a federal lawsuit that claims an Iowa-based nonprofit organization violated election laws by failing to register as a political committee that spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to support Sen. Ernst’s reelection. Campaign Legal Center, a Washington-based nonprofit campaign finance watchdog group, filed the lawsuit Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon File)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An election watchdog group has filed a federal lawsuit in Washington claiming the Iowa-based nonprofit organization Iowa Values violated election laws by failing to register as a political committee while spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to support the reelection of Sen. Joni Ernst.

Campaign Legal Center, a Washington-based nonprofit campaign finance watchdog group, filed the lawsuit on Friday.

The lawsuit asks a federal judge to declare that Iowa Values became a political committee as of June 2019 and order the group to register, file documents and to provide information on fundraising and expenditures.

The lawsuit also seeks a civil penalty against Iowa Values along with court and attorney fee costs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Washington DC Headlines

More Washington-DC

Local News

More Local News