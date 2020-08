WATCH LIVE: President Trump visits Iowa, participates in recovery briefing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU/AP) – President Trump will participate in a recovery briefing during his visit to Iowa at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The briefing will address Iowa’s emergency situation after an intense storm damaged eastern parts of the state last week.

To view the recovery briefing, watch it above.

President Donald Trump has signed only a portion of an emergency declaration to supply federal money to help Iowa recover from an unusual wind storm that struck a week ago.

Trump tweeted on Monday that he had approved the full disaster request Gov. Kim Reynolds sent in on Sunday.

Just approved (and fast) the FULL Emergency Declaration for the Great State of Iowa. They got hit hard by record setting winds. Thank you to @SenJoniErnst, @ChuckGrassley, and Governor Kim Reynolds. Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2020

Her request says the state sustained $3.99 billion in damage with much of that damage from hurricane-force wind gusts exceeding 100 mph that destroyed or extensively damaged 8,200 homes and 13 million acres of corn, about a third of the state’s cropland.

Trump has approved the public portion that helps clear debris and fix public buildings and utilities but has not yet approved the individual assistance portion covering damaged homes and farms.