Iowa State Fair announces new foods for 2021

DES MOINES, IOWA — After 23 months of waiting, Iowa State Fair fans are now less than 30 days away from the return of their favorite fair. The Iowa State Fair returns August 12-22 after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 event.

On Tuesday, July 13 the Iowa State Fair is announcing some of the new foods that will be found on the fairgrounds. Watch live as the Fair announces the new foods in a ‘Family Feud’-style competition.

These ten foods are being judged on Tuesday. Three finalists will be chosen to be judged by fairgoers to pick the best new food of 2021: