WATCH LIVE: Iowa Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony on State Capitol grounds

DES MOINES, IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds and other state leaders and law enforcement officials are gathering on Friday morning to mark the annual Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony honoring those who gave their lives to protect their communities.

Two names will be added to the memorial this year. Lyon County Deputy Sheriff Stephanie J. Schreurs was killed in a crash in August 2019 while on Duty. Also being included on the memorial is Officer John H. Bousam who was hit-and-killed by a train while working as a railway officer in August 1922.