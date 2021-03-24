WATCH LIVE: Iowa officials hold news conference on attack at Anamosa State Penitentiary

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Corrections and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations will be holding a joint news briefing on Wednesday.

The briefing is scheduled to happen at 3 p.m. in front of the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

Iowa DOC said the Division of Criminal Investigations is leading the investigation into the events that took place in the attack that led to the death of two corrections staff members.

On Tuesday morning at about 10:15 a.m., an inmate attacked multiple staff members and inmates in the Anamosa State Penitentiary’s infirmary.

Officials said a department nurse and correctional officer died as a result of their injuries from the attack.

