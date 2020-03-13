Iowa Gov. Reynolds speaks on COVID-19 developments

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be speaking Friday afternoon on COVID-19.

Reynolds will be speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

The press conference is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. Watch it below.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports as of Thursday night that there are 16 positive cases, with 14 from Johnson County and one each in Carrol and Pottawattamie counties. There are also 83 negative cases with 29 pending. The Iowa Department of Public Health said they are monitoring 128 people with 46 who completed monitoring.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.