DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths, and 1,385 new recoveries in the state on Wednesday.

This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on January 27, 2021, and is compared to yesterday's report at the same time. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during the time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.