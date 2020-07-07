Governor Reynolds allocates $50 million to Iowa’s mental health systems

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Tuesday that she will allocate $50 million from the CARES Act funding that Iowa received to the state’s mental health systems.

She said $30 million will be directed to the mental health regions to support ongoing adult and children’s mental health services.

The funds will be used to help cover the increased needs that have resulted from the pandemic.

Gov. Reynolds mentions the state is also allocating $20 million to mental health and substance abuse providers to cover the increased costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She adds that the money from the CARES Act fund is in addition to previous provider relief dollars that the federal government has provided for both Cherokee and Independence Mental Health Institutions, as well as hospitals and private practitioners.

The State of Iowa has received nearly $1 million from FEMA. The money was directed to the Iowa Department of Human Services to provide crisis counseling services to those who have been impacted by COVID-19.

“In Iowa, we take obstacles and we turn them into opportunities. We don’t want to just weather the storm of COVID-19. We want to help our system innovate and adapt to the challenges the future holds,” said Gov. Reynolds.

The governor said that the State of Iowa is making “meaningful” investments in the mental health services as a part of the state’s response to COVID-19.

“Our mental health providers have really stepped up to the plate to deal with the increased demand and the need to accelerate plans for telehealth. Bringing critical mental health services online, literally online,” said Gov. Reynolds.

The governor mentions the investments are due in part to the change made by Medicaid that includes an additional $5 million investment in telehealth.

She held a news conference at the Iowa Behavioral Health Association in Urbandale, Iowa on Tuesday morning.

