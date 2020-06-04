Reynolds: Iowa House of Representatives passes proposed constitutional amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds held a press conference Thursday talking about the latest COVID-19 details in the state and the Iowa House of Representatives passing critical legislation Wednesday night.

The Iowa House of Representatives has passed the proposed constitutional amendment restoring the right to vote for convicted felons, which would allow Iowans who have completed serving their felony sentences the right to vote.

The proposed constitutional amendment passed in the house by a 95-to-2 vote.

Governor Reynolds said Iowa is the only state where all convicted felons lose the right to vote unless they apply to the governor.

The proposed constitutional amendment will now head to the Senate, where they will vote on it next month.

The conference started at 11 a.m. You can re-watch the conference above.

Latest Stories