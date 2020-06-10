Gov. Reynolds to lift 50% capacity limit on Iowa businesses on June 12, swimming pools, senior centers are allowed to reopen

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced that on June 12 at 8 a.m. the 50% capacity limited currently in place for businesses in the state will be lifted.

The governor made the announcement during her news conference on Wednesday.

“Results, such as the consistent downward trends in positive cases and hospitalizations that were experienced for the last month, allow us to confidently take additional steps forward. Further relaxing restrictions and reopening businesses through a measured and responsible approach that’s driven by data,” said Gov. Reynolds.

Reynolds said certain businesses, such as restaurants, bars, and theaters will retain the requirements of six feet of social distancing.

“Eliminating the capacity restrictions will allow businesses the flexibility to adjust their specific operations accordingly to best meet the needs of their employees and customers,” said Gov. Reynolds.

She adds that establishments shall implement reasonable measures to ensure social distancing, increase hygiene practices, and other public health measures to lower the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with the guidance that’s been provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).

Swimming pools may open under those same guidelines recommended by the IDPH.

Senior centers and adult day care programs may also open up if they comply with specific guidance being issued by the state’s health department.

“These changes are a result of the positive forward momentum that we’re generating in Iowa and must keep it going. We know that COVID-19 will remain in our communities for a while, but we also know what we can do to effectively mitigate, manage, and contain it while we safely and responsibly move forward with life,” said Gov. Reynolds.

She mentions that it remains just as important now as it did three months ago that every Iowan can continue to do their part to protect their health and the health of others, especially those who are most vulnerable.

Governor Reynolds held a news conference on Wednesday morning from the Iowa State Capitol.

