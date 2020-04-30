Governor Reynolds to open majority of Iowa Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds held a press conference on Thursday where she mentioned 77 counties are still set to reopen on Friday and those who can return to work could lose unemployment benefits if they choose not to.

Governor Reynolds is easing restrictions in 77 of the 99 counties across Iowa. This includes opening up small businesses and restaurants.

The remaining 22 counties will continue to see restrictions due to high COVID-19 impact. This does include Woodbury County. Woodbury County is the only Western Iowa county included in the 22 counties to still see restrictions past Friday.

She also announced that in the counties easing restrictions, Iowans will start to slowly return to work; however, she also stated that if Iowans choose to not return to work they could lose unemployment benefits.

For those who could return to work, there is a list of guidelines that will prevent them from losing unemployment due to certain circumstances, such as physician’s note specifying you cannot return to work, childcare related circumstances, etc.

If you missed the press conference or would like to hear the guidelines, you can rewatch it below.