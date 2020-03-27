Gov. Reynolds updates Iowa of COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press conference Friday afternoon to give an update of COVID-19 in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Friday that there were two more deaths related to the coronavirus. They were in Poweshiek and Allamakee counties. They also announced 56 more positive cases, bringing Iowa’s total to 235. They have been 3,740 negative tests.

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Watch the replay of the press conference below.

