Gov. Reynolds gives update of COVID-19 in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press conference Friday to give an update of COVID-19 in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced Friday there are an additional 85 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa, bringing the state total to 699 cases. They have also announced there has been a total of 8,764 negate cases reported, with 80 people hospitalized, 58 people recovering, and 11 people who have died.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

