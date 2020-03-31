Watch: Gov. Reynolds updates of COVID-19 in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press conference Tuesday to give an update of COVID-19 in the state.

Watch a replay of the conference below.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday 73 more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 497 positive cases. They also announced another death reported from Muscatine County. The person was between the ages of 41-60. This is the seventh death in the state related to COVID-19.

The health department also mentioned that 61 cases are currently hospitalized, 33 have been discharged and recovering, and 268 are not hospitalized.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.