WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds to update Iowa on COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Kim Reynolds will be holding a press conference Wednesday to give an update on COVID-19 in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the first death related to the coronavirus Monday night in Dubuque County. They also reported 21 new cases for a total of 145 in the state. Of the cases, 23 are currently hospitalized and 12 were discharged and are recovering.

Reynolds will hold a press conference from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA at 2:30 p.m.

Watch the stream above. Click here if you’re having trouble viewing it.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.