Gov. Reynolds updates Iowa on COVID-19 following 15 new cases in state

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds held a press conference Monday afternoon to update the state of Iowa on COVID-19 following 15 new positive cases in the state.
Reynolds asked each Iowa to play their part and to try to stay home. She aso thanked
Watch a replay of the conference below.
Reynolds announced the 15 new cases earlier Monday and said Iowa’s positive COVID-19 cases now total 105 people.
The 15 new cases are listed below by county as listed by the Office of the Governor of Iowa.
|County
|Number of Cases
|Age-range of Case(s)
|Allamakee
|1
|18-40
|Dubuque
|2
|18-40
61-80
|Hancock
|2
|61-80
|Johnson
|3
|41-60
61-80
|Linn
|2
|18-40
41-60
|Muscatine
|1
|41-60
|Polk
|2
|18-40
41-60
|Wapello
|1
|61-80
|Woodbury
|1
|41-60
The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.
Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.
To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:
- Wash their hands often
- Avoid close contact
- Stay home if sick
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Clean and disinfect
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth
Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.
- Siouxland District Health Department
- South Dakota Department of Health
- Iowa Department of Public Health
- Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- World Health Organization
