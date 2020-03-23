Gov. Reynolds updates Iowa on COVID-19 following 15 new cases in state

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state’s response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds held a press conference Monday afternoon to update the state of Iowa on COVID-19 following 15 new positive cases in the state.

Reynolds asked each Iowa to play their part and to try to stay home. She aso thanked

Watch a replay of the conference below.

Reynolds announced the 15 new cases earlier Monday and said Iowa’s positive COVID-19 cases now total 105 people.

The 15 new cases are listed below by county as listed by the Office of the Governor of Iowa.

County Number of Cases Age-range of Case(s) Allamakee 1 18-40 Dubuque 2 18-40

61-80 Hancock 2 61-80 Johnson 3 41-60

61-80 Linn 2 18-40

41-60 Muscatine 1 41-60 Polk 2 18-40

41-60 Wapello 1 61-80 Woodbury 1 41-60

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.

