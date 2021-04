DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Reynolds signed legislation revolving around high-speed internet on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

Gov. Reynolds signed the Universal Broadband Bill to expand access for high-speed internet to Iowans. Reynolds said the bill will help benefit those in rural areas to live, work, and learn.

Watch the livestream of the bill signing above from our sister station, WHO 13.