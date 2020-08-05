WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds to sign felon voting executive order

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Reynolds will be signing an executive order restoring voting rights of some felons Wednesday.

In June, Reynolds said she planned to sign an executive order.

The Des Moines Black Lives Matter group drafted an executive order to automatically restore felon voting rights for Reynolds in July.

Reynolds has repeatedly shown support for changing that law.

Iowa is the only state in the nation that automatically denies felons the right to vote.

