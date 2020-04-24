Reynolds: Elective surgeries to be first step in re-opening Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds announced Friday health systems will be allowed to perform elective surgeries in Iowa Monday.

The governor made the announcement during her daily COVID-19 press conference.

Reynolds said each clinic that determines it can safely resume elective surgeries will be allowed to do so if they meet a list of requirements.

Being able to secure an appropriate amount of personal protective equipment without relying on the state’s stockpile is one of those requirements for health systems.

Reynolds said RMCC reports confirm beds and ventilators are in good supply making the resumption of elective procedures safe.

Farmers’ markets will also be allowed to begin serving the public with appropriate precautions.

Reynolds said the new order is part of a phased, responsible re-opening of the state.

The majority of declarations for Iowa regarding COVID-19 expire April 30 and will be re-assessed. Reynolds said more announcements will be made Monday.

Watch the conference below.

Latest Coronavirus Stories