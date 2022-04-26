DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Unite for Ukraine meal event in Des Moines embodied the term “Iowa Nice”, according to Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds at a press conference on Tuesday.

Reynolds attended the Unite for Ukraine meal packaging event hosted by Meals from the Heartland where volunteers are prepare food packages that will be sent the people of Ukraine.

CEO of Hy-Vee, Randy Edecker, and executive director of Meals from the Heartland, Greg DeHaai, were also present durng the event.

Watch the press conference below.