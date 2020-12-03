WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds to hold press conference

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference Thursday.
It is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Watch it above.
Iowa could be expected to get a shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine in December with hospitals and long-term care facilities being the main focus.
The state is expected to receive the Pfizer vaccine on the week of December 13 and additional shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine in the following weeks. Iowa hospitals and staff workers will receive the initial shipments followed by long-term care facilities. It is estimated that Iowa will have full vaccine coverage by mid-2021.
Gov. Reynolds advised Iowans to keep doing their part in still following the CDC guidelines as the vaccines are distributed.
