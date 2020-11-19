Watch: Gov. Reynolds give update on state coronavirus response

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press conference Thursday morning, giving an update of what the state is doing to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
Reynolds issued a proclamation Monday enacting restrictions to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Wednesday, she issued a supplemental proclamation meant to simplify measures for recreational activities and gyms.
