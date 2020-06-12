Iowa Gov. Reynolds signs police reform bill into law that bans use of most chokeholds, allow more oversight, accountability

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds signed HF 2647 into law on Friday afternoon after the Iowa House and Senate unanimously passed it on Thursday.

She signed the bill into law on the steps of the Iowa State Capitol during a news conference on Friday.

The legislation is to reform policing in the state and allow more oversight and accountability.

It bans the use of most chokeholds by law enforcement officers and allows the state’s attorney general to investigate deaths caused by police and prosecute officers.

Under the bill, officers who have been fired for misconduct couldn’t work as a police officer anywhere in Iowa.

In addition, it outlines new training requirements for police that include annual de-escalation anti-bias training.

Every lawmaker in the state House and Senate voted for House File 2647, that’s a vote of 147-0.

She released the following statement on Thursday night after the Iowa House and Senate unanimously to pass the bill.

“In Iowa, we know how to sit down at the table, listen to each other and work together to move forward. Over the past several days, leaders of the Iowa legislature came together with shared goals and a commitment for action.

“This was truly a bipartisan effort with all of us working side by side. I want to thank Rep. Ako Abu-Samad, Rep. Ras Smith, Majority Leader Jack Whitver, Minority Leader Janet Peterson, Speaker Pat Grassley, and Minority Leader Todd Pritchard for working together to bring meaningful change.”

“These problems didn’t arise overnight and they won’t be fixed in a day. We are just getting started, but our work together shows Iowa is willing to have the tough conversations and to look past our differences to find common ground and a brighter future for all Iowans.” From Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

To read the entire House File 2647 bill, click here.

Watch the replay of the live stream above or on the KCAU 9 News Facebook page.