Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds to give update of COVID-19 in Iowa

Iowa News
Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Kim Reynolds will be holding a press conference Thursday to give an update of COVID-19 in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Thursday of 34 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 179 positive cases. There have been a total of 2,975 negative tests to date.

Reynolds will hold a press conference from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA at 2:30 p.m.
Watch the stream above. Click here if you’re having trouble viewing it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories