WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds to give update of COVID-19 in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Kim Reynolds will be holding a press conference Thursday to give an update of COVID-19 in the state.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Thursday of 34 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 179 positive cases. There have been a total of 2,975 negative tests to date.

Reynolds will hold a press conference from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA at 2:30 p.m.

