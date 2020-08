FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO-TV) – A Fort Dodge man wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in the death of his wife is now in custody after being arrested early Thursday morning.

A news release from the Fort Dodge Police Department states 43-year-old Justin Hurdel was taken into custody after a call about an suspicious male in the area of Quail Ave/P59 and Nelson Ave came in at around 6:50 a.m. The description of the male matched Hurdel.