Reynolds considers reopening plans, says hospitalization rate is stable

Governor Reynolds Tuesday Press Conference

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP/KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she’s still considering how far to go in lifting local public health restrictions, as Iowa reported 18 more deaths from the coronavirus.

The Governor said 319 of the new cases reported in Iowa Tuesday were tested in Nebraska and their reporting to Iowa was delayed. The tests were tied to a meat-processing plant in Nebraska.

With the test results from Nebraska, The Iowa Department of Public Health can now move forward with contact tracing and case investigations, IDPH Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter said.

Reynolds had planned to announce which business closures that she would allow to expire Friday and which she would extend through May. But she said she was still looking at data, and now expects an announcement Wednesday.

The governor said relaxed restrictions are in the work because of a stabilized hospitalization rate in the state.

Restaurants in 22 counties remain closed. Statewide, bars, salons, barber shops, movie theaters, casinos, museums and several other businesses are ordered closed until Friday.

Lifted restrictions are not a mandate for businesses to reopen, but instead an opportunity for those that are ready, Reynolds said.

