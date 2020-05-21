WATCH: Gov. Reynolds provides May 21 COVID-19 update

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds held her daily COVID-19 press conference Thursday to update Iowans on the pandemic.

Watch a replay of the conference above or on KCAU 9’s Facebook page.

During the conference, Reynolds discussed increased testing in Iowa saying the state has reached a new all-time high in the number of tests performed.

Reynolds said testing criteria is also being expanded as more Iowans go back to work. Those who feel they need to be tested can complete an assessment and schedule their appointment on TestIowa.com

Latest Coronavirus Stories