Hy-Vee, Fareway to distribute cloth masks to customers, TestIowa site appointments filling up fast

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds announced that Fareway and Hy-Vee stores across Iowa will be donating masks to customers and that appointment slots for TestIowa sites are filling up fast.

This comes from a partnership with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Hanes. Hanes has made and donated over 100,000 cloth masks.

The masks were distributed to Hy-Vee and Fareway stores across the state.

Hy-Vee started providing the cloth masks on Tuesday, and Fareway is projected to receive their shipment of masks to provide to customers starting on Wednesday.

The masks will be given out to customers who don’t have a mask and wish to have one. They will be given out on a first-come-first-served basis. The masks are also machine washable so they can be reused.

She also announced that the new Test Iowa sites started opening this week, with one in Sioux Center, Council Bluffs, and Marshaltown.

Governor Reynolds also announced that some sites may have been closed down Tuesday due to severe weather. She also stated that for Iowans affected by the severe weather, they can still be tested at their convenience by bringing the QR code to the nearest test site.

Due to the criteria opening up, allowing all Iowans access to COVID-19 testing, Governor Reynolds stated that appointment slots are filling up fast. To make an appointment, go to TestIowa, fill out the assessment and schedule an appointment; however, if all the slots are filled up, Iowans will receive an email shortly after filling out the assessment with information on how to still get tested at the nearest testing site.

If you missed the press conference, you can re-watch it below.