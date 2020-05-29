Gov. Reynolds announces President Trump extends National Guard Title 32 orders

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds announced that President Trump extended the National Guard Title 32 orders through mid-August.

President Trump made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday.

Governor Reynolds’ press conference started at 11 a.m. You can watch the live press conference below.

