Gov. Reynolds announces President Trump extends National Guard Title 32 orders

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Reynolds announced that President Trump extended the National Guard Title 32 orders through mid-August.
President Trump made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday.
The men and women of the National Guard have been doing a great job fighting the CoronaVirus. This week, I will extend their Title 32 orders through mid-August, so they can continue to help States succeed in their response and recovery efforts.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2020
