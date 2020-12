DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 2,750 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday morning, as well as 5,380 new recoveries and 21 more deaths.

The department changed the methodology of how they report coronavirus deaths overnight Tuesday. The change allows doctors to determine a person died from the virus, without requiring a positive test. This accounted for 175 more deaths to Iowa's total number of virus-related deaths since March.