Watch: Iowans urged to donate convalescent plasma

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press conference at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Gov. Reynolds was joined by guests to speak about convalescent plasma which is used to treat some COVID-19 patients.

“I want to take this opportunity to highlight another therapy for COVID-19 patients that’s currently in short supply, but easy to replenish with the help of Iowans who have had the virus. Convalescent plasma therapy takes antibody rich plasma from the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients and gives it to people currently hospitalized due to the virus to help boost their ability to fight it,” said Reynolds.

More information about convalescent plasma can be found on this website.

Watch the press conference above. Read more about the governor’s proclamations related to COVID-19 here.