Gov. Reynolds: Iowa expects 40-50,000 COVID-19 testing kits every week until December

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Gov. Reynolds spoke about the alteration of Iowa’s quarantine recommendations and expectations of new tests during a press conference on Tuesday.

Gov. Reynolds started the press conference by speaking about northwest Iowa’s positivity rates. Small communities in northwest Iowa are seeing an uptick in cases among all age groups. Reynolds said this uptick is not due to any specific outbreak or activity.

As of 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 13 counties have positivity rates at or above 15%. Out of the 13, eight of the counties are in northwest Iowa.

On Monday, the Iowa Department of Public Health adjusted Iowa’s quarantine recommendation. They stated close contacts of COVID-positive cases will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days if a face covering was consistently worn by both people during the exposure.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati, the state epidemiologist and Medical Director, said the quarantine changes come from data observed from within and outside of the state. She said some other states have made or will make adjustments to their quarantine recommendations as well.

Gov. Reynolds also mentioned President Trump’s announcement of mass testing. She said Iowa anticipates to get 40,000 to 50,000 tests per week from now until December, and the federal government is prioritizing facilities that house vulnerable populations when distributing the test kits.

“Iowa’s robust testing strategy is key to keeping schools and businesses open, and thanks to the additional support from the federal government, it’s about to expand even further. Yesterday, President Trump announced a new rapid point of care test for our nation’s testing system. … The FDA authorized test is simple to use. It’s cost-effective, and it doesn’t require any equipment to process results other than the card that comes as part of the kit,” said Reynolds.

Replay the press conference above.