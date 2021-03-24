Gov. Reynolds speaks about vaccine challenges and solutions for Iowans

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds held a press conference on Wednesday to speak about Iowa’s effort to vaccinate citizens.

Before speaking about COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Gov. Reynolds briefly talked about the deaths of two employees at Anamosa State Penitentiary.

“I want to ask all Iowans to join me in lifting up their grieving families, friends, and colleagues in prayer,” said Gov. Reynolds. “It’s hard to understand such a senseless loss, but it’s my hope that the prayers of our state may offer some sense of peace and comfort during this difficult time.”

A press conference sharing more information about the incident in Anamosa will take place at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

After addressing the Anamosa Penitentiary attack, Governor Reynolds said Iowa is currently offering vaccines to people 16 years old and older with underlying health conditions and will soon be able to offer vaccines to all residents.

However, some barriers stand in the way of some citizens trying to get vaccinated, such as technology, language, and transportation.

The 211 service in Iowa is expecting to see an expansion in the coming weeks, and the governor said the service’s language translation capabilities will help Iowans who don’t natively speak English.

People who cannot afford to travel to vaccination sites can use public transportation for free to travel to and from vaccination clinics. For more information on transportation help, visit this website. The governor said public transportation departments can also be called for any questions.

