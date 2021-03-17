All Iowans could be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April, Gov. Reynolds announces

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that state residents will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, as long as vaccine allocations are shipped as planned.

Reynolds made the announcement at a Wednesday press conference. She stressed that all Iowans should try to get the vaccine so that life can return to “normal.”

“Iowa’s recovery is in a strong position, we’ve proven that we can manage the virus while responsibly moving ahead with our lives. As vaccine supply increases getting life back to normal finally becomes possible. It’s something we’ve all wanted sooner than later, and it’s been hard to be patient,” Reynolds said just before the announcement.

She then stated that Iowans have been doing their part to open up, and that the national vaccine suppply is projected to increase in the nexst two weeks.

She said the eligibility is dependent on planned vaccine allotments are increased as planned.

“Getting vaccinated is the most important thing that each of us can do to ensure that our state’s recovery from COVID-19 is strong and sustainable. We all want life to get back to normal, for our businesses to rebound, for our high school seniors to graduate together, our church communities to gather again, and for our families to be reunited. All these things are possible and soon, but like everything else this past year, it will depend on all of us doing our part for the greater good,” Reynolds said.

She asked everyone to try to get a vaccine and to encourage their family members, friends, and coworkers to do the same.

Watch a replay of the press conference below.