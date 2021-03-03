Watch: Gov. Reynolds gets J&J vaccine

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds received a vaccine during her press conference on Wednesday morning.
“Today, at the end of my press conference, I will be getting vaccinated with the J&J vaccine, and I wouldn’t ask Iowans to do anything that I’m not willing to do. I trust that this vaccine is both safe and effective, and I appreciate the convenience of getting it done with just one dose, so today, I am choosing the J&J vaccine for myself,” said Reynolds.
Watch the press conference above.