Watch: Gov. Reynolds gets J&J vaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported more than 700 new positive COVID-19 tests and 26 more virus-related deaths in the state on Wednesday. Hospitalizations dipped back down below 200.

This report is as of 9 a.m. on March 3, 2021, and is compared to yesterday's report at 9 a.m. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during the time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.