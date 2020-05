Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a news conference on COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, Iowa, on Monday, May 4, 2020. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference Tuesday from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston at 11 a.m.

The conference is to provide an update on COVID-19 to the state of Iowa.

Iowa Department of Public Health has reported 408 new cases of the coronavirus and 19 more virus-related deaths on Tuesday morning.

Watch the live stream above or on the KCAU 9 News Facebook page.