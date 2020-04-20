Reynolds: Iowa has 10 long-term care COVID-19 outbreaks

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference at the State Emergency Operations Center, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, pool)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – During her Monday press conference, Governor Kim Reynolds confirmed Iowa now has ten COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities.

Watch a replay of the conference above.

Over the weekend, an outbreak was confirmed at the Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Polk County, Reynolds said.

The governor also said an outbreak was confirmed in Tama county at Iowa National Beef.

The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed a total of 3,159 positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa Monday.

The governor said Iowa currently has a 39% recovery rate for COVID-19 as 1,235 Iowans have recovered.

COVID-19 has reached 82 Iowa counties and 25,820 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

Reynolds said Monday the State Hygienic Lab has 7,556 COVID-19 tests available.

The governor said 214 Iowans have been hospitalized with COVID-19, with 23 admitted in the last two days.

