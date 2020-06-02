Reynolds: ‘Hateful individuals’ detract from message of protests

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Governor Kim Reynolds discussed protests in Iowa as well as the state’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic during her press conference on Tuesday.

Reynolds began by thanking the hundreds of people who exercised their right to protest and gathered peacefully across the state.

The governor said during some protests, agitators again tried to detract from the message and resort to violence. Law enforcement disarmed most situations but damage occurred and arrests were made.

“These types of actions do absolutely nothing to create solutions and move forward. They are not going to be tolerated,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds also thanked community leaders and law enforcement who have been working to establish and maintain a dialogue and prevent violence to allow peacful protests to take place.

The governor said she is committed to helping move conversations towards actions for change.

“Progress starts with each of us,” Reynolds said. “It means listening and understanding and sometimes pushing the boundaries of our comfort zone.”

Reynolds said there are “hateful individuals” that want to take advantage of what is happening and cause chaos.

“They are hijacking the message, they are not helping us move forward,” Reynolds said.

The governor said authorities will be everything they can to facilitate peaceful protests.

Latest Stories