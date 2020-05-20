Gov. Reynolds: Bars, movie theaters, wedding reception venues can reopen with restrictions

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Reynolds announced on Wednesday that movie theaters, zoos, museums, aquariums, and wedding reception venues in the state can reopen with “appropriate public health measures in place” on Friday.

She adds that those measures are in place to ensure social distancing and increased hygiene are taken place.

The governor signed a new proclamation continuing the State Public Health Emergency Declaration on Wednesday.

She said swimming pools will be reopening for lap swimming and swimming lessons.

The governor also announced that on May 28, bars, and other establishments that serve alcohol and have been limited to carry-out and delivery will be permitted to reopen for indoor or outdoor seating at 50% capacity.

She mentions they must also follow the same public health measures and business guidance that restaurants have implemented for the past several weeks.

Gov. Reynolds said effective June 1 that schools can resume school sponsored-activities and learning, according to the appropriate public health precautions that includes high school baseball and softball activities.

The proclamation also provides more regulatory relief to those who are affected by this disaster.

It continues to strongly encourage all vulnerable Iowans that include those with preexisting medical conditions and those older than 65, in all 99 counties of the state to continue to limit their activities outside of their home.

Some of those activities being limited are visits to businesses and other establishments and their participation in gatherings of any size and any purpose.

For the full proclamation that was announced on Wednesday, click here.

She held a news conference on Tuesday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston that provided an update to the state on COVID-19.

Iowa Department of Public Health announced that there are 187 more cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths, as of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Since the state’s coronavirus numbers are now being updated in real-time, go to the Iowa COVID-19 dashboard for the latest information.

