WATCH LIVE: Funeral Services for Sergeant Jim Smith

INDEPENDENCE, IOWA — Funeral services are being held Friday morning for Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith in his hometown of Independence.

Smith was killed in the line of duty one week ago in Grundy Center. Smith was a 27-year veteran of the Iowa State Patrol.

Funeral services are being held at Independence Community High School beginning at 10:00 a.m. The service will be followed by a private burial ceremony. Governor Kim Reynolds has asked that flags be flown at half-staff today in honor on Sgt. Smith’s sacrifice.

A memorial for Sgt. Smith has been set up at his command post in Oelwein. His squad car is parked outside the post where it’s been decorated with flowers, balloons, and notes of thanks.